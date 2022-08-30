U.S. expects Russia to prepare sham referenda in Ukraine -State Dept

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A damaged house is seen at a former Russian-occupied village, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has assessed that Moscow is preparing to stage sham referenda in areas of Ukraine under its control to manipulate the results to claim that the Ukrainian people want to join Russia, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Polling data show that in a free referendum, Ukrainians would choose not to join Russia, department spokesman Vedant Patel said at a daily news briefing.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

