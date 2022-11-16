U.S. general plays down odds of near-term military victory in Ukraine

[1/3] U.S. Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley speaks during a news briefing after participating a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner















WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The top U.S. general on Wednesday played down the odds of any near-term, outright military victory by Ukraine, cautioning that Russia still had significant combat power inside of Ukraine despite suffering military setbacks in its invasion.

"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory -- defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include what they claim as Crimea -- the probability of that happening anytime soon is not high, militarily," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a news conference.

"Politically, there may be a political solution where, politically, the Russians withdraw. That's possible," he added, saying Russia "right now is on its back."

Reporting by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Caitlin Webber; editing by Jonathan Oatis











