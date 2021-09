U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S. August 25, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United States will give Ukraine more than $45 million in additional humanitarian assistance, U.S. Secretary of state Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden offered Kyiv $60 million in new security aid in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. read more

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

