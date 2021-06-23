Europe
U.S. has no better friend in the world than Germany - Blinken
BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States has no better partner in the world than Germany, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"I think it's fair to say that the United States has no better partner, no better friend in the world than Germany," Blinken told reporters before meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
Reporting by Paul Carrel
