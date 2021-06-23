Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

U.S. has no better friend in the world than Germany - Blinken

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany June 23, 2021. Clemens Bilan/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States has no better partner in the world than Germany, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"I think it's fair to say that the United States has no better partner, no better friend in the world than Germany," Blinken told reporters before meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Reporting by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:54 AM UTCCash loses its shine in pandemic but still king in Switzerland

Cash is still king in Switzerland, a Swiss National Bank study published on Wednesday found, although the wealthy country's citizens are increasingly turning to cards and apps for payments during the pandemic.

EuropeBritain's spy agency honours codebreaker Turing in giant artwork
EuropeAnalysis: From game-changer to back-up: J&J's COVID vaccine struggles in Europe
EuropeLet's talk, says Spain, as jailed Catalan separatists are pardoned
EuropeUEFA prohibits 'rainbow' protest at Germany vs Hungary game