Europe

U.S. hints at further sanctions on Belarus

GENEVA, July 5 (Reuters) - Washington hinted at the possibility of further economic sanctions against Belarus in a strongly worded speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday.

The United States announced targeted sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government in May after the former Soviet republic's forced landing of a passenger jet and arrest of a journalist on board. read more

"Such contempt for international norms cannot go unanswered," said the U.S. delegate, describing the incident as "sickening". "We will consider further actions as necessary," he added, in reference to sanctions.

Reporting by Emma Farge

