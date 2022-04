U.S. imposes new Russia-related sanctions

The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Russian commercial bank, an oligarch and dozens of individuals, according to the Treasury Department website.

The targets include Russia-based units of virtual currency mining firm Bitriver, the website said.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Chris Gallagher and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann

