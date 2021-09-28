Skip to main content

U.S. includes Croatia as new participant in visa waiver program -DHS

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States has included Croatia in its visa waiver program, allowing its citizens to come to America without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

"Today’s designation of Croatia as a new participant in the Visa Waiver Program is an important recognition of our countries’ shared economic and security interests, Mayorkas said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

