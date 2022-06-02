U.S. issues fresh round of Russia-related sanctions -website
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The United States has issued a fresh round of Russia-related sanctions targeting 17 individuals, including Sergei Roldugin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. Department of Treasury said in a notice on its website Thursday.
The latest sanctions also targeted 16 entities, seven vessels and three aircraft, the notice said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.