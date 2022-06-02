U.S. issues fresh round of Russia-related sanctions -website

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) awards artistic director of St. Petersburg House of Music Sergei Roldugin during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The United States has issued a fresh round of Russia-related sanctions targeting 17 individuals, including Sergei Roldugin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. Department of Treasury said in a notice on its website Thursday.

The latest sanctions also targeted 16 entities, seven vessels and three aircraft, the notice said.

Reporting by Simon Lewis, Doina Chiacu, Tim Ahmann and Rami Ayyub; editing by Susan Heavey

