Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

U.S. lowers travel advisory to Germany, Austria to "exercise caution"

1 minute read

A passenger wears a PPE (personal protection equipment) suit as she walks through the terminal of German air carrier Lufthansa on the day of the airline's annual general meeting at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The United States has lowered its travel advisory for Germany, Austria and several other European countries on Tuesday, advising Americans to exercise increased caution due to COVID-19, the State Department said on Tuesday.

In an updated advisory dated Monday, the department lowered Germany and Austria from Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" to Level 2 "Exercise Increased Caution." Advisories for Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Serbia were also lowered, as well as Armenia.

The risk of COVID-19 infection may be lower if someone is fully vaccinated, according to the advisory. However, the department also calls for practicing increased caution in Germany due to terrorism.

Reporting by Merdie Nzanga; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:36 AM UTCMerkel says COVID curbs to stay until more Germans get shots

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Tuesday that more people needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before restrictions could be lifted, following news that England will scrap nearly all curbs from next week.

EuropeHeavy rain floods Zurich streets, causes travel chaos
EuropePope Francis to leave hospital as soon as possible, no longer in wheelchair
EuropeFrance fines Google 500 mln euros over copyright row
EuropeAnalysis: The quiet revolution in Italian bond markets