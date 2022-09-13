U.S. may announce new military aid package for Ukraine within days -White House

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FILE PHOTO - Military aid, delivered as part of the United States' security assistance to Ukraine, is unloaded from a plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is likely to announce a fresh military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days," the White House said on Tuesday.

"I do think you'll see another one here in coming days," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

