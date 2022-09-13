1 minute read
U.S. may announce new military aid package for Ukraine within days -White House
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is likely to announce a fresh military aid package for Ukraine in "coming days," the White House said on Tuesday.
"I do think you'll see another one here in coming days," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese
