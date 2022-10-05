U.S. military aid to Ukraine boosts risk of clash -Russian envoy















Oct 5 (Reuters) - Washington's decision to send more military aid to Ukraine poses a threat to Moscow's interests and increases the risk of a military clash between Russia and the West, said Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States.

"We perceive this as an immediate threat to the strategic interests of our country," Antonov said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

"The supply of military products by the U.S. and its allies not only entails protracted bloodshed and new casualties, but also increases the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and Western countries."

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











