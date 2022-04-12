U.S. not able to confirm reports of use of chemical weapons in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy/Pool

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the United States is not in a position to confirm anything when it comes to reports of the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"We're in direct conversation with partners to try to determine what actually has happened. So this is a real concern," Blinken told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.