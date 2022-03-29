U.S. official warns any Russian troop movement 'not a withdrawal'

A wreck of a Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) is seen on the front line in the Kyiv region, Ukraine March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Any movement of Russian forces from around Kyiv would constitute a "redeployment, not a withdrawal", a U.S. official said on Tuesday after Russia promised to scale down military operations near the Ukrainian capital. read more

"We believe any movement of Russian forces from around kyiv is a redeployment, not a withdrawal. And the world should be prepared for continued major offensives against other areas of Ukraine," the official said, adding: "They are shifting gears ... No one should mistake that for Russia ending the conflict."

Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Rami Ayyub

