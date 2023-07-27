US OKs potential sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles to Romania -Pentagon

July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles and related equipment to Romania for an estimated cost of $120.5 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

A principal contractor has not been determined for the potential sale, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Tim Ahmann

