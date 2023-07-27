US OKs potential sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles to Romania -Pentagon

U.S. Marines assault amphibious vehicles, depart the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay in Bowen Australia
U.S. Marines assault amphibious vehicles, depart the well deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay, during the Talisman Sabre 2019, a U.S. and Australian biennial training event off the coast of Northern Australia in Bowen, Australia on July 22, 2019. Picture taken on July 22, 2019. Courtesy Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 16 Assault Amphibious Vehicles and related equipment to Romania for an estimated cost of $120.5 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

A principal contractor has not been determined for the potential sale, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next