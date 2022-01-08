U.S. open to talks with Russia on exercises, missile deployments -official

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies are prepared to discuss with Russia in talks about Ukraine the possibility of each side restricting military exercises and missile deployments in the region, a senior U.S. administration official said on Saturday.

With a crucial set of talks set to start on Monday in Geneva, the senior Biden administration official said the United States is not willing to discuss limits on U.S. troop deployments or the U.S. force posture in NATO countries in the region.

Reporting by Steve Holland Editing by Paul Simao

