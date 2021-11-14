U.S., Poland discuss Belarus migrants, Russian aggression -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on modernizing American diplomacy during a speech from the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Top U.S. and Polish diplomats condemned the treatment of migrants by the Belarusian government in a telephone call on Saturday, the State Department said, and expressed support for Ukraine against Russian military aggression.

"Secretary (Antony) Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenko regime’s cynical exploitation of vulnerable migrants," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Sunday. "The actions by the Lukashenko regime threaten security, sow division, and aim to distract from Russia’s activities on the border with Ukraine."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.