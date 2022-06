U.S. to provide long-range rocket system to Ukraine, official says

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The United States will provide Ukraine with the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday, upgrading Kyiv's battleground capabilities as it battles Russian invaders.

"These systems will be used by the Ukrainians to repel Russian advances on Ukrainian territory, but they will not be used on targets in Russian territory," the official told reporters.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tom Hogue

