U.S. providing Ukraine with supplies in case Russia deploys chemical weapons

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The United States is providing Ukraine with supplies and equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons, the White House said on Friday, underscoring that this would not compromise domestic preparedness in any form.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the supplies were being provided given a warning by the United States and other countries about the possibility that Russia could deploy such weapons in Ukraine and might be planning a "false flag" operation to lay the groundwork for such an attack.

Reporting by Nandita Bose, Susan Heavey and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

