U.S. to re-impose sanctions on Belarus firms over plane incident

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, U.S. May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

The Biden administration on Friday said it will re-impose sanctions on nine Belarusian state-owned businesses in response to Belarus' forced landing of a passenger jet and subsequent arrest of a journalist on board.

"We call on [Belarus President Alexander] Lukashenka to allow a credible international investigation into the events of May 23," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement, referring to the day the passenger jet was forced to land in Minsk.

The Belarus president's last name is also spelled in English as Lukashenko.

