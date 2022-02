U.S. sanctions Belarus over support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States' sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine include 24 Belarusian individuals and entities over their support for Moscow's attack, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The U.S. sanctions target two state-owned banks -- Belinvestbank and Bank Dabrabyt -- as well as Belarus' defense and security industries and defense officials, Treasury said. They target Aliaksandr Mikalaevich Zaitsau, a former Belarusian government official and a member of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s inner circle, the department said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

