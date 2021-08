WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions targeting those involved in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny or Russia's chemical weapons program, according to a notice on the U.S. Treasury website.

The sanctions target nine Russian individuals and two Russian entities, the notice said.

