U.S. says to deploy HIMARS, infantry to Estonia















VILNIUS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States will deploy a platoon of HIMARS artillery rocket systems and an infantry company to Estonia in the coming weeks, the U.S. embassy in Tallinn said on Thursday.

"The near-persistent deployment of U.S. forces and capabilities to Estonia are part of our commitment to strengthening our collective defense and deterrence posture on NATO’s eastern flank", it said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius











