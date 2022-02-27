U.S. says Hungary, Romania borders options for Americans to exit Ukraine, some other routes backed up

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday that Americans trying to exit Ukraine should consider leaving via land border crossings with Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, as wait times to cross there are lower than at the crossing with Poland and Moldova.

"We understand that most border crossings into Poland and all main crossing points into Moldova are severely backed up and some are experiencing extremely long wait times (well over 30 hours in some cases)," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on its website. It has urged U.S citizens in Ukraine to depart immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

