U.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine















WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The White House on Sunday declined comment on an explosion that damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea but said it will continue to supply Ukraine with arms and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had started the war and could end it if he chose.

"We don't really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge. I just don't have anything to contribute to that this morning," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told ABC's "This Week" program. "What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war, and Mr. Putin could end it today, simply by moving his troops out of the country."

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.