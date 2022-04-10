1 minute read
U.S. says Russian general put in charge of Ukraine to orchestrate brutality
April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that he expects Russia's newly appointed general overseeing Ukraine, Alexander Dvornikov, to orchestrate crimes and brutality against Ukrainian civilians.
Sullivan did not cite any evidence.
Sullivan said targeting civilians "lies at the feet of the Kremlin" during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union."
Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
