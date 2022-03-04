Skip to main content
U.S. sees no indication of high radiation at Ukrainian nuclear facility - official

1 minute read
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - There is no current indication of elevated radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, a Biden administration official said on Thursday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

