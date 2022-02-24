U.S. to send 7,000 troops already on alert to Germany -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The United States is sending 7,000 troops to Germany to help reassure NATO allies who are part of a larger contingent that had already been put on alert earlier this year, a senior U.S. defense official said.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the troops would be made up of an armored brigade combat team and would leave for Germany in the coming days.

President Joe Biden referred to these troops in a speech earlier on Thursday.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese

