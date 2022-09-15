U.S. to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FILE PHOTO - Military aid, delivered as part of the United States' security assistance to Ukraine, is unloaded from a plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Serhiy Takhmazov

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, U.S. officials said on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mike Stone, Humeyra Pamuk and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.