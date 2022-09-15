1 minute read
U.S. to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, U.S. officials said on Thursday.
Reporting by Mike Stone, Humeyra Pamuk and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese
