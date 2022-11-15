U.S. special envoy for Iran in Paris meeting with E3 partners















WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley is in Paris meeting with French, German and United Kingdom partners, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.

(This story has been corrected to say United Kingdom and not Italy)

