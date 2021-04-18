Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EuropeU.S. stands with Czech Republic's response to 'Russia's subversive actions'

The United States said on Sunday it stood with the Czech Republic after it expelled Russia diplomats and accused Moscow of being behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump.

"The U.S. stands with the Czech Republic in its firm response against Russia’s subversive actions on Czech soil," said State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement on Twitter.

"We must act firmly in response to Russian actions that compromise the territorial integrity, energy security, or critical infrastructure of our allies and partners."

