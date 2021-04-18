The United States said on Sunday it stood with the Czech Republic after it expelled Russia diplomats and accused Moscow of being behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump.

"The U.S. stands with the Czech Republic in its firm response against Russia’s subversive actions on Czech soil," said State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement on Twitter.

"We must act firmly in response to Russian actions that compromise the territorial integrity, energy security, or critical infrastructure of our allies and partners."

