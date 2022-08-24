1 minute read
U.S. says planned trials of Ukrainian POWs would be 'mockery of justice'
Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday condemned plans by Russian-backed authorities to put on trial Ukrainian prisoners of war in the southern port of Mariupol, saying Russia would be trying to deflect responsibility for the invasion of its neighbor.
"The planned show trials are illegitimate and a mockery of justice, and we strongly condemn them," department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
