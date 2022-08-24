U.S. says planned trials of Ukrainian POWs would be 'mockery of justice'

Children hold placards, as relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol hold a rally demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday condemned plans by Russian-backed authorities to put on trial Ukrainian prisoners of war in the southern port of Mariupol, saying Russia would be trying to deflect responsibility for the invasion of its neighbor.

"The planned show trials are illegitimate and a mockery of justice, and we strongly condemn them," department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford; editing by Grant McCool

