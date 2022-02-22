U.S top diplomat in Ukraine says Putin's statements are 'delusional'

Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Kristina Kvien speaks to the media in Lviv, Ukraine February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

LVIV, Ukraine, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The top ranking United States diplomat in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions threatened the global order and were based on "delusional" statements.

"We all heard the speech President Putin delivered yesterday. His outrageous statements about Ukraine and the Ukrainian people were delusional, reflecting a warped vision reminiscent, not of a global leader, but of Europe's worst authoritarians," Kvien said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.