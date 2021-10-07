Skip to main content

Europe

U.S. Treasury says Ireland tax decision puts global minimum tax within reach

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ireland's decision to drop its opposition to a revamp of global tax rules puts the world on course for a "generational achievement" of a global minimum tax that will boost U.S. competitiveness, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the global minimum tax "would create a more level playing field so jobs and investment can flourish, and produce reliable revenues to fund programs that will benefit working and middle class families."

Another Treasury official, who also said Treasury was pleased with Ireland's decision, said the 15% agreed global minimum tax rate would be a floor, not a ceiling, allowing countries to set higher rates to suit their needs.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 3:30 PM UTC

German CDU leader Laschet offered to stand aside - media

German conservative leader Armin Laschet offered to make way for a successor after leading his party to second place in last month's national election, multiple German media reported.

Europe
EXCLUSIVE Lawyers warn EU against labelling gas as a 'green' investment
Europe
Volcanic ash buildup shuts airport on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands
Europe
German Social Democrats upbeat over coalition talks as conservatives regroup
Europe
U.S. Treasury says Ireland tax decision puts global minimum tax within reach

Ireland's decision to drop its opposition to a revamp of global tax rules puts the world on course for a "generational achievement" of a global minimum tax that will boost U.S. competitiveness, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Thursday.