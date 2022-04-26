U.S. unsure about cause of Transdniestria violence- Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 24, 2022. Picture taken April 24, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany, April 26 (Reuters) - The United States is looking at the cause of recent violence in the Russia-backed breakaway region of Transdniestria, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"Not really sure what that's all about, but it's something that we will stay focused on," Austin said.

Transdniestria has been subject to several attacks in the past day, local authorities say, after a military unit was targeted, blasts tore through Transdniestria's state security HQ and two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennae.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

