U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to Spain, Finland over COVID-19 concerns

Travellers check a departures list at the ticketing level of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before the Thanksgiving holiday in Seattle, Washington, U.S. November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to eight destinations including Spain, Finland, Chad and Lebanon.

The CDC also added Bonaire, Monaco, San Marino and Gibraltar to its "Level 4: Very High" classification. It now lists about 85 countries at its highest level, including nearly all of Europe.

Reporting by David Shepardson

