Skip to main content

Europe

U.S. urges fair treatment for Georgia's Saakashvili

1 minute read

Georgia's former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was detained after returning to the country, is escorted by police officers as he arrives at a prison in Rustavi, Georgia October 1, 2021, in this still image taken from video. Georgian Interior Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it is following developments in Georgia closely and urged the country to ensure detained former president Mikheil Saakashvili is treated fairly.

Georgia's ruling party won a commanding lead in a municipal election held a day after the arrest of Saakashvili, who had returned from exile to support the opposition. read more

"We're following developments very closely," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing. "We urge Georgian authorities to ensure that Mr Saakashvili is afforded fair treatment in accordance with Georgian law, and Georgia's international human rights commitments and obligations."

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 4:21 PM UTC

EU leaders to restate membership guarantee for Balkans at summit, officials say

European Union leaders will be able to restate their guarantee of future membership to six Balkan countries on Wednesday at a summit in Slovenia, after EU ambassadors overcame divisions, two EU officials said.

Europe
UK, EU need to start intensive talks to settle N.Ireland trade, says Frost
Europe
Centre-left wins Italian mayoral elections, 5-Star loses Rome
Europe
Poland summons UK ambassador after right-wing writer refused entry
Europe
U.S. CDC advises against travel to Austria, Barbados over COVID-19