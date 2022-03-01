U.S. Vice President Harris speaks with five leaders from NATO eastern flank

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media, after attending the Munich Security Conference, at her hotel in Munich, Germany February 20, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday held separate telephone calls with the leaders of five countries that form NATO's eastern flank amid the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, the White House said.

In calls with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania, Harris said Washington would continue to support Ukraine and its neighbors as they deal with refugee flows and other humanitarian needs, the White House said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu;

