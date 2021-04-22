Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EuropeU.S. watching Russia-Ukraine border 'closely' after Russian withdrawal announcement -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that Washington will "continue to watch very closely" the situation on Russia's border with Ukraine after Russia announced that it had ordered troops sent to areas near the border to return to their bases.

"We've heard words. I think what we'll be looking for is action," Price said on Russia's announcement. read more

