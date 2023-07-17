US will continue to work with other countries to ensure movement of Ukrainian grain

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The United States will continue to work with other countries to ensure movement of grain out of Ukraine after Russia halted participation on Monday in the year-old U.N.-brokered deal that allows its neighbor to export grain through the Black Sea, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

The deal in place for the last year expired on Monday after Russia quit and warned it could not guarantee the safety of ships in a move the United Nations said would "strike a blow to people in need everywhere."

The United States is not considering using U.S. military assets to help protect grain shipments, Kirby said.

Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis

