U.S. will keep raising economic costs on Putin, Biden says
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States plans to keep raising the economic costs on Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, as he touted new sanctions on Russian banks and oligarchs.
Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese
