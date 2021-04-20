Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. won't hesitate to use additional policy tools against Russia over Navalny -State Dept spokesman

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that Washington would not hesitate to use additional policy tools against Russia over its treatment of dissident Alexei Navalny, after the United States imposed sanctions over his poisoning last month.

The United States seeks to have a constructive dialogue with Russia, Price added, despite heightened tensions between the two countries over Ukraine and other issues.

