U.S. won't send long-range rockets for use beyond Ukraine, White House says
WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Sending rocket systems to Kyiv is still under consideration by the Biden administration, but Washington will not send long-range rockets for use beyond the battlefield in Ukraine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler
