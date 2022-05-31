U.S. won't send long-range rockets for use beyond Ukraine, White House says

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Sending rocket systems to Kyiv is still under consideration by the Biden administration, but Washington will not send long-range rockets for use beyond the battlefield in Ukraine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler

