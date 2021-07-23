Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vaccinations slowing spread of COVID-19 cases in Spain -minister

People sit after they received a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as the country extends vaccination to curb surge among population under 30, in Madrid, Spain, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - Spain's vaccine rollout has begun to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Friday.

"We are starting to see a slowdown of the rise (in cases)," she said in an interview with radio station Onda Cero.

Spain had registered a major growth in the number of diagnosed cases per 100,000 people over the past few weeks. The number jumped five-fold between mid-June and mid-July.

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Cristina Galan; editing by Mark Heinrich

