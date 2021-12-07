Vaccine mandates 'absolute last resort', WHO Europe head says

World Health Organisation's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eigtveds Pakhus, in Copenhagen, Denmark March 27, 2020. Ida Guldbaek Arentsen /Ritzau Scanpix/ via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mandatory vaccinations against the coronavirus are an "absolute last resort", head of the World Health Organization's Europe division, Hans Kluge, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Mandates around vaccination are an absolute last resort and only applicable when all feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted," Kluge said.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alex Richardson

