Vandals daub Ukraine colours on Swiss monument to Russian soldiers

Blue and yellow paint, colours of the Ukrainian national flag, is seen on the Suvorov Monument, dedicated to the Russian general Alexander Suvorov and soldiers who perished fighting Napoleon's forces in Switzerland in the 18th Century, after people vandalised it, at the Schoellenen Gorge near the Alpine resort of Andermatt, Switzerland May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ANDERMATT, Switzerland, May 18 (Reuters) - Vandals have daubed blue and yellow paint - Ukraine's national colours - on a Russian monument to soldiers who perished fighting Napoleon's forces in Switzerland in the 18th century, drawing a complaint from Moscow's diplomatic mission.

"Hundreds of Russian men died fighting the French in the Swiss Alps. They have nothing to do with 21 century events, and their memory must not be desecrated," the Russian mission in Geneva tweeted.

It posted a video of past ceremonies at the stone-carved monument near the Devil's Bridge in the central canton of Uri.

Erected by Russia in 1899, it is dedicated to Russian General Alexander Suvorov and his fallen soldiers who fought the French in the Schoellenen Gorge in September 1799.

Uri police said they were investigating the case and a separate incident in which the town hall in Altdorf was defaced.

"It is unclear whether the incidents are connected. This is the subject of a police investigation," they said in a statement, adding they had no suspects so far.

