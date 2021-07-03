Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Vatican judge indicts 10, including a cardinal, for alleged financial crimes

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who has been caught up in a real estate scandal, speaks to the media a day after he resigned suddenly and gave up his right to take part in an eventual conclave to elect a pope, near the Vatican, in Rome, Italy, September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

VATICAN CITY, July 3 (Reuters) - A Vatican judge on Saturday ordered 10 people, including an Italian cardinal, to stand trial for alleged financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office.

Those indicted include Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was fired by Pope Francis last year, the former heads of the Vatican's financial intelligence unit, and two Italian brokers involved in the Vatican's purchase of a building in a luxury area of London.

Reporting by Philip Pullella, editing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

