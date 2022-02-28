Vatican says ready to 'facilitate dialogue' between Russia and Ukraine

Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

VATICAN CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Vatican is ready to "facilitate dialogue" between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, its top diplomat said on Monday.

Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who ranks second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, told Italian newspapers that "despite the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine" he was "convinced there is always room for negotiations".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.