Vatican says ready to 'facilitate dialogue' between Russia and Ukraine
VATICAN CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Vatican is ready to "facilitate dialogue" between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, its top diplomat said on Monday.
Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who ranks second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy, told Italian newspapers that "despite the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine" he was "convinced there is always room for negotiations".
Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Kim Coghill
