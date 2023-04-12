Vestas says Fortum seeks $218 million for Russia wind project















COPENHAGEN, April 12 (Reuters) - Vestas (VWS.CO) said on Wednesday that Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE) is seeking more than 200 million euros ($218 million) in compensation over Russian wind farm projects that the Danish turbine maker terminated due to sanctions.

Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine prevented Vestas from delivering, installing and servicing turbines at four wind power plants as agreed with Fortum's Russian subsidiary WEDF, the Danish group said.

"We will vigorously defend ourselves should this meritless arbitration continue," Vestas Chief Executive Henrik Andersen said in a statement.

Vestas had been due to deliver about 50 wind turbines to WEDF in Russia, which Fortum had already made advance payments for, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

Fortum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Western nations piled sanctions on Russia following the invasion last year, Vestas said it had invoked "sanctions-specific" clauses in its contracts with WEDF, giving each party the right to terminate the contracts.

"These clauses explicitly included sanctions against Russia," Vestas added.

Finnish state-controlled Fortum has taken the dispute to arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce in Stockholm, Yle reported.

Vestas announced in March last year that it would halt the 253 MW order for turbines for the four projects, which WEDF ordered in September 2021.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Alexander Smith











