Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Denmark's armed forces on Tuesday released video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and said the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over 1 kilometre in diameter.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

