Skip to main content

Europe

Volcanic lava in Spain's La Palma engulfs more houses

By
1 minute read
1/3

Lava burns buildings following the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, in Tacande, Spain, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina

LA PALMA, Spain, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Buildings near the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma were engulfed by rivers of lava early on Saturday, with the drama of the red-hot eruption intensified by the spectacle of flashes of lightning.

The magma destroyed at least four buildings in the village of Callejon de la Gata, Reuters witnesses said.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on Sept. 19 and has destroyed more than 800 buildings and forced the evacuation of about 6,000 people from their homes on the island. La Palma, with a population of about 83,000, is one of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.

Lightning flashes were seen near the eruption early on Saturday. A study published in 2016 by the journal Geophysical Research Letters found lightning can be produced during volcanic eruptions because the collision of ash particles creates an electrical charge.

The lava from the volcano has engulfed over 150 hectares (370 acres) of farm land, most of it used for the cultivation of bananas that are one of the main crops on the island.

La Palma's airport has been closed since Thursday because of ash, Spanish air traffic operator Aena (AENA.MC) said. read more

Reporting by Silvio Castellanos, Juan Medina, Graham Keeley Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · October 8, 2021 · 9:58 PM UTC

France and Germany say Poland must abide by EU rules

Poland has a legal and moral obligation as a member of the European Union to abide by the bloc's rules completely and unconditionally, the foreign ministers of France and Germany said in a joint statement issued on Friday.

Europe
Russia names Bellingcat investigative outlet 'foreign agent'
Europe
EXCLUSIVE Australia sees trade deal with EU by end-2022 -minister
Europe
Croatia confirms migrant pushback, Greece promises inquiry
Europe
Philippine journalist's Nobel called 'rebuke' to Duterte, who remains silent